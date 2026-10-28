From Paradise removed

Genesis 3:24 “So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life.”

Genesis chapter three is known as “The Fall of Man” Biblical account of mankind’s fall from the grace of God. The blessings God gave to Adam and Eve were to experience a paradise and live without encumbrance forever.

Genesis 3:3 “But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.” Many interpret “lest ye die” as meaning that before Eve partook of the forbidden fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, she and Adam were created eternal.

Thus, with the fall of man, Eve determined a future in which we would exist. Would they have

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