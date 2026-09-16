Future Forward event set t0 come to Liberty Sept. 26

LIBERTY — The second annual Future Forward College, Career and Resource Fair, an exciting community event designed to connect students, families, job seekers, and community members with education, career, military, health, financial, and personal development opportunities will be held Saturday, September 26 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Big City Gym, locate dat 318 West Main Street in Liberty.

Meet representatives from colleges and universities, the U.S. military, technical schools, community organizations, businesses, and local service providers. Discover new possibilities, explore career pathways, connect with helpful resources, and take the next step

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