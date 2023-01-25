Future growth brings worry about trash

EASLEY — While Pickens County has made progress with issues around the landfill and the county’s litter problem, some are concerned about the impact growth will have on trash.

At a recent Community Alliance for Sustainable Development meeting, speakers and attendees discussed concerns about the impact of large developments such as a proposed 1,268-home development at Lenhardt Road and Jim Hunt Road.

Resident Bill McKinney asked if any studies had been done on developments’ impact on trash and the county’s recycling centers.

“Has a study been done on the impact that it would have, a development like this? The answer to that is no,” Pickens

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login