Gamboa, Moats named 26-27 SDPC employees of the year

PICKENS — While celebrating outstanding teachers and support employees from across the School District of Pickens County (SDPC) last week, two employees were selected for the district’s highest honor.

Pickens High School Spanish teacher Marlynde Gamboa and Edwards Middle School bookkeeper Joy Moats were named the 2026–2027 District Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

Both were honored during the annual SDPC Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet on Aug. 25. The banquet celebrates outstanding teachers and support employees from across the district, recognizing their commitment to students, their schools, and the communities they serve.

GAMBOA

Gamboa brings 27 years of experience in education spanning three countries: Colombia, England, and the United States. At Pickens High, she teaches Spanish

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