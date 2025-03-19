Garrett announced as next principal of Dacusville Middle

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County announced earlier this month that Ms. Mary Cate Garrett has been approved by the Board of Trustees as the next principal of Dacusville Middle School, effective July 1, 2025.

This decision follows the transition of Mr. Nate Roper to his new role as principal of Gettys Middle School, which was approved in February. Mr. Roper will continue leading Dacusville Middle through

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login