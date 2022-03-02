Garrett named new principal at Liberty

LIBERTY — After Liberty High School principal Josh Oxendine was chosen to fill the same post at Easley High last month, it didn’t take long for School District of Pickens County officials to find Oxendine’s successor at LHS.

On Monday night, the Pickens County School Board approved SDPC superintendent Danny Merck’s recommendation to hire Johnny Garrett as the next principal at Liberty High, beginning July 1.

Garrett is currently an assistant principal at Easley High, where Oxendine will take over as principal at the end of the 2021-22 school

