Garvin Street purchases should help courthouse crowding
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County has bought the former Carolina Investors building, and officials hope the move, combined with the purchase of two nearby buildings, will help ease overcrowding at the Pickens County Courthouse.
During his report to Pickens County Council at its June 2 meeting, county administrator Ken Roper discussed what is now being referred to as “the Garvin Street
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login