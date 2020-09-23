‘Giving back’

Huge donation kicks off cancer care unit campaign at hospital

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — The Prisma Health Baptist Easley Foundation was celebrating some big news earlier this year — just before the world changed.

The foundation had announced a huge step forward in the effort to create a cancer care unit at the hospital.

“We were doing this big reveal, saying Wraellen Winn has stepped forward with this amazing gift,” foundation manager Candi Forester-Smith said. “It was this big exciting thing for us, and then

