Giving back

Members of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) participated in the statewide packing event for Greg’s Groceries this past Friday in Columbia. Greg’s Groceries was founded in 2017 in honor of fallen officer Greg Alia. The organization provides food boxes to law enforcement, enabling positive interactions with the community when the opportunity arises to meet basic needs. PCSO was able to bring back 50 boxes to provide to our deputies for distribution. To learn more about this organization and what they are doing in our communities, visit serveandconnect.org