Going up to Jerusalem

Exodus 29: 43 and 45 “And there I will meet with the children of Israel, and the tabernacle shall be sanctified by my glory. And I will dwell among the children of Israel, and will be their God.

Much of the terminology in the Bible is based on first century, (and previous centuries), knowledge at the time.

Also, many of the Bible usages concerning such things as geographic directions are based on factors we may not

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