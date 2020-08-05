Governor loosens some COVID restrictions, tightens others

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

STATE — Recommended COVID-19 precautions issued for restaurants are now mandatory, according to an executive order issued by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster last week.

On May 8, McMaster announced restaurants throughout the state would be allowed to re-open for limited dine-in services beginning May 11.

Those restaurants were encouraged to follow guidelines issued by AccelerateSC following input from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

McMaster’s new order, which went into effect Monday, makes “all previous recommended guidelines for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people” mandatory, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured and they are targeted toward what we know works,” McMaster said. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s

