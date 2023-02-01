Grand jury indicts former teacher on student sex charge
By Riley Morningstar
Courtesy The Journal
PICKENS — The Pickens County Grand Jury has formally indicted a former School District of Pickens County teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student last year.
Online court records show Katherine Folger Pelfrey, 35, formerly of Clemson, received a true bill indictment on Jan. 24 for sexual battery of a student aged 16-17 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released from the
