Masters Grocery and Grill held its grand opening on April 17. Whether you’re fueling up your car or grabbing a bite to eat, Masters Grocery and Grill has everything you need in one convenient stop for gas, great food and so much more. Located right around the corner from the Hagood Mill Historic Site off Moorefield Memorial Hwy., Masters Grocery and Grill the perfect pit stop for locals and visitors alike. Follow their facebook page for daily specials. Masters Grocery and Grill is located at 3949 Moorefield Memorial Highway in Pickens and is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pictured are Dave Michel, Trish Morgan, Paul Patel, Harold Alexander, Jason Bedenbaugh, Ivy Michel, and Jessica Callahan.