Grand opening held for Hagood Mill Pavilion

The grand opening of the Heritage Pavilion at Hagood Mill Historic Site was held on Friday at a free community event featuring a ribbon cutting and refreshment. The Heritage Pavilion adds a versatile new venue to the historic site, offering a rustic yet elegant space for weddings, concerts, community gatherings, and cultural celebrations. “The Heritage Pavilion is a wonderful new venue that enhances our ability to host events while preserving the charm and history of the Hagood Mill Historic Site,” said Ryan Ferrell, Board of Directors, Hagood Mill Foundation. “We look forward to sharing it with the community and showcasing all it has to offer.” Pictured above: Betty McDaniel of the Hagood Mill Foundation cuts the ceremonial ribbon with State Rep. Davey Hiott.