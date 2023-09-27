Green Wave announce 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class

EASLEY — Easley High School will honor its 2023 athletic Hall of Fame class next month.

Three former Green Wave athletes have been selected to join the Easley High Athletic Hall of Fame — Danny Cobb, CJ Fuller and Haleigh Smith.

The inductees will be honored in the EHS cafeteria on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. prior to the Green Wave’s football game against Greenwood at Bill Carr Stadium. There will be a dinner held for inductees and any past Hall of Fame members.

Danny Cobb

A 1967 graduate of Easley High School, Cobb excelled not only the football field but also in the classroom. He was the co-captain of the 1966

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login