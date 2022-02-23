Green Wave drop playoff heartbreaker

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Going 7-1 down the stretch and hosting their first playoff game since 2012, the Easley Green Wave boys’ basketball team seemed like a team capable of making a playoff run when it took the court against Laurens on Thursday night.

However, without senior all-state guard Kain James, the Green Wave watched a seven-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter in a season-ending 39-35 loss.

James, Easley’s leading scorer, missed the game with an illness, according to head coach

