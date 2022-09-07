Green Wave hold off late Wade Hampton rally for first win

By Eugene Jolley

GREENVILLE — Easley hung on Friday night for a 28-27 win over Wade Hampton, getting a stop on a late two-point conversion to seal the win.

The Green Wave (1-1) had chances to put the game away with several scoring chances in the second half, but had to hold on in the end.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to celebrate a win,” Easley coach Jordan Durrah said. “The objective is to win the game. It was ugly. We didn’t want it to be that close after being up that much in the first half. They did a great job of fighting back and making it a game.”

Playing without injured starting quarterback Kalab Sutton, the Green Wave started freshman Jay Stoker, up from the junior varsity squad, at signal-caller. He rushed for two scores, passed for another and had two scoring passes erased

