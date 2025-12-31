Green Wave rally to down Daniel

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Coming off back-to-back losses at the Smoky Mountains Christmas Classic in Tennessee over the weekend, the Daniel High School basketball team looked like it was ready to get back on track with a 28-25 halftime lead over Easley during Monday’s DWD Christmas tournament opener.

Instead, the Lions were unable to maintain their first half tenacity in their fourth game in five days, as the Green Wave battled back to take a 57-50 win.

“I told our guys, and I have to take responsibility, but we really have to be tougher down the stretch,” Daniel head coach Ben Touchberry said. “They played harder, they got the 50-50 balls, they out rebounded us and they out executed us.”

While the Green Wave managed to spread the ball during the course of its second half surge, the inside-out play of 6’5” junior forward RJ Stack stood out as he went toe-to-toe with Daniel’s Morehead State bound big man

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login