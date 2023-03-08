Group of residents opposes potential Easley addition
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — A group of residents in the Sheriff Mill Road area are hoping to convince Easley City Council members to vote down a proposed annexation.
Kelsey Crooks has lived in the area for 30 years.
The annexation of Sheriff Mill Road and Brown Drive would ease the way for a proposed development of 250-300 patio homes, she said.
“That seems a little bizarre with the extensive wildlife that’s on the property and the watershed that’s on the
