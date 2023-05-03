Gun manufacturer coming to Pickens County

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

LIBERTY — Global firearms manufacturer FN America LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of FN Herstal S.A., which initially opened operations in Richland County more than 40 years ago, formally unveiled plans last week for a new production facility in Pickens County.

The company will invest $33 million for its approximately more than 100,000-square-foot facility, to be constructed over two phases, at the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty. The facility will accommodate FN America’s expanding manufacturing operations.

CEO Julien Compere said the creation of a new plant “is always a very special and unique moment,” and that the project “is a strategic investment for our company, and the choice of the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login