Gunnels, Heard honored as SDPC’s top educator, support staff member

PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) celebrated the dedication and excellence of its educators and staff at the annual Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet, held Aug. 15 at the School District Office.

Elizabeth Gunnels, a fifth-grade teacher at Liberty Elementary School, was named the 2025–26 District Teacher of the Year, while April Heard, administrative assistant for the SDPC Transportation Department, was honored as the District Support Employee of the Year.

The banquet recognized 26 school-level Teachers of the Year and 34 site-level Support Employees of the Year. The evening culminated with the announcement of the district-level winners and the recognition of finalists in both categories.

With 11 years in education, Gunnels currently teaches reading, English language arts, and social studies at Liberty Elementary. She is known for her classroom’s blend of academic rigor and emotional support, incorporating innovative tools such as “learning ladders” to help students track progress and a “CELEBRATE button” tradition to mark personal milestones.

“Mrs. Gunnels represents the very best of SDPC,” said Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “Her ability to combine high expectations with deep care for her students makes a lasting impact. She is a shining example of how great teaching transforms lives.”

Gunnels’ teaching philosophy centers on the belief that “education is both hard work and heart work.” A phrase she shares with students — “Once a Gunnels kid, always a Gunnels kid” — hangs above her classroom door as a lasting message of support and belonging.

In addition to her classroom role, Gunnels sponsors the school’s Beta Club, mentors new teachers, and is active in school-wide events. Liberty Elementary Principal Lowell Haynes described her as “a driving force in making Liberty Elementary a welcoming, student-centered school.”

Gunnels also uses her platform to advocate for addressing chronic absenteeism. In her Teacher of the Year application, she emphasized the importance of engaging families and creating supportive environments to address the root causes of student absences.

Three other finalists were recognized for their outstanding teaching:

Lindsey Douglas, Daniel High School

Cullen Finley, Clemson Elementary

Shannon Wood, Easley High School

Each school-level Teacher of the Year received a $100 bonus from the district. Finalists received $750, and Gunnels was awarded a $1,500 bonus, along with a $500 check from Peach State Credit Union, the event’s sponsor.

April Heard, who has served SDPC since 2008, was named the 2025–26 District Support Employee of the Year. She began her career as a bus driver in Easley and now serves as the administrative assistant for the district’s transportation department.

In her current role, Heard oversees payroll for more than 100 transportation employees, manages field trips through the Traversa system, and coordinates parent communication about student safety. Her colleagues say her greatest strength is her ability to go above and beyond the job description.

Earlier this year, when a school bus became stuck on a blocked road, Heard responded in person, comforted students, and drove them safely to school.

“She is the voice of calm and professionalism you hear when someone calls out for help on the bus radio,” said Aaron Boyles, SDPC coordinator of transportation. “April is always willing to go anywhere and do anything to help anyone. She is the glue that holds our transportation system together.”

Colleagues describe her as approachable, dependable and selfless. “Her goal is always to make sure others have what they need to succeed in their roles,” said Assistant Transportation Coordinator Monica Cox.

Heard was selected from four district finalists, including:

Carolyn Langston, Central Academy of the Arts

Tara McCollum, Clemson Elementary• Tim Sheppard, Pickens High School

All site-level Support Employees of the Year received a $100 bonus from SDPC. Finalists were awarded $750, and Heard received a $1,500 district bonus and a $250 check from Peach State Credit Union.