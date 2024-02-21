‘Had what it takes’

Lady Lions down Patriots to advance to third round for first time since ‘14

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

CENTRAL — Despite missing the playoffs for just the third time in 20 years last season, Daniel girls basketball head coach Cosandar Griffin knew her team had special potential coming into the season.

The Lions proved just how special they could be on Saturday night as they downed the Powderville Patriots, 56-37

