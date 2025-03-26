Hagood Mill pavilion to be completed

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Hagood Mill Historic Site now has the funding to complete a pavilion on its grounds.

A groundbreaking was held at the Heritage Pavilion last week to celebrate the $1 million in state funding the project was awarded.

“It’s a day of celebration, a day of happiness,” pavilion committee chair Ryan Ferrell said at the March 19 event. “This has

