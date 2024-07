PICKENS — The Hagood Mill will look to bring together music lovers from around the area on Saturday, July 20th for a Banjo Extravaganza.

This educational event will trace the long history of the banjo from its earliest beginnings as a gourd instrument in Africa to today’s modern-day cousin, which is well recognized. Eventgoers can expect to enjoy

