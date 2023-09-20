Hampton receives national recognition

By Ann Warmuth

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton has been honored as a 1923 Woman in American History, awarded annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). DAR’s Women in American History recognition honors the role of women, past and present, in American history.

Dianne Crooks, chairperson of the Fort Prince George DAR American

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login