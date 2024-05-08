Hare inducted into LE Hall of Fame

Easley officer was killed in the line of duty in 2023

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley Police Department officer killed in the line of duty last summer was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame last week.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 2, Officer Matthew Hare was assisting in the search for a missing and suicidal woman.

Cellphone tracking helped officers find the woman, who was lying on active railroad tracks in the 200

