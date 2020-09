By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 72-year-old Easley man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck was hit head-on.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Mark Brent Smith of Davidson Drive.

The accident happened around 11:42 a.m. on S.C. 124, three miles east of Easley, according to the

You must be logged in to view this content.