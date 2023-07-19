Hearing set in school district book ban suit

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — A hearing has been set on the federal lawsuit filed against the School District of Pickens County for a book school board trustees initially banned last fall.

The preliminary injunction hearing will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in Charleston. Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks will oversee the hearing.

The Pickens County Branch NAACP is asking the court to nullify an ongoing public school book ban

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login