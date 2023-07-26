‘Hee Haw’ coming to Hagood Center

PICKENS — The Hagood Community Center proudly presents an all new presentation of our favorite comedy/musical show, HEE HAW.

There is a an all-new cast, some new songs, and plenty of new jokes that will send you home with a smile on your face. Showings are set for August 26, at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

There should be a full house for both presentations so get your tickets early at the center MWF from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 each and are limited to auditorium capacity. All proceeds benefit the Hagood Community Center.