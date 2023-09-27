Heidi’s Heroes

Members of the Central, Easley and Pickens Police departments, as well as the Pickens County Sheriff’s offices took orders and served lunch at Heidi’s Hotdogs in Pickens on Monday to raise money for Rolling into Toys, a fundraiser to help purchase toys, socks, coats and shoes for children in Pickens County Schools who need assistance with Christmas. Heidi’s will host similar fundraise with on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13 with Pickens County’s elected officials and Fire departments/EMS. Rocky Nimmons/ Courier