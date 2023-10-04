Hinkle receives Order of Palmetto

PICKENS — 50 years to the day he received the Distinguished Dealer Achievement Award for being the first Jeep dealer to ever sell 1,000 new Jeeps in one year, Larry Hinkle received the highest civilian honor a South Carolinian can receive when he was presented with the Order of Palmetto on Saturday.

Hinkle, who owned and operated the World’s Largest Jeep Dealership in Pickens for decades, was awarded the honor by former state senator

