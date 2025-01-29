Hiott announces retirement, endorses Counts for ‘26 election

PICKENS — South Carolina House of Representatives Majority Leader and District 4 Representative Davey Hiott announced his decision to retire at the end of his current term on Monday, concluding a distinguished career in public service that has spanned over 20 years.

Representative Hiott expressed his gratitude to the citizens of District 4 for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

“Serving the people of District 4 has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Hiott. “Together, we’ve achieved so many great things: protecting the unborn, strengthening Second Amendment rights, and making

