Hiott receives Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — As his legislative career nears its end, Rep. Davey Hiott was recently honored for his service to the community.

Hiott announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection to the South Carolina House of Representatives this year after more than two decades in office.

He received the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award during the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and awards luncheon, held March 19 at The

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