Hiott to aid Pickens admin search

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Rep. Davey Hiott is not Pickens’ new city administrator, but he will be helping city officials fill the role.

During Pickens City Council’s Oct. 26 work session, Mayor Pro Tem Allie Winter announced Hiott’s involvement in assisting the city.

“We have got the honor and privilege of having Rep. Davey Hiott step in for us for a very brief period of time until we can

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