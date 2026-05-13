Historic display headed to Pickens

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A display of some of the nation’s founding documents will be installed at the amphitheater property in Pickens.

During their special called meeting May 6, Pickens City Council members discussed a request from State Sen. Rex Rice about a Charters of Freedom display.

In a memo to council included in the meeting packet, city administrator Tim O’Briant wrote that Charters of Freedom is a national effort “aimed at installing monument displays of the nation’s founding documents … in public spaces to promote civic education and historical awareness.”

“Senator Rice has approached the City with a proposal to locate such a display within

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login