Historical Legacy Unveiled for the 150th Anniversary: Easley Area Museum welcomes remarkable oil paintings
Courtesy the Easley Area Museum
news@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — In a momentous occasion, the Easley Area Museum proudly unveiled two exquisite oil paintings generously acquired from the City of Easley. These paintings not only showcase the artistic heritage of the region but also commemorate two influential figures integral to the city’s
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login