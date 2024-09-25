History happened here!

The Cherokee considered the land their sacred mother, whose forests provided a profusion of rabbit, deer and turkey. The rivers were abundant with fish. The Blue Ridge Mountains were extraordinary places of beauty that strengthened spiritual healing.

The Cherokee had been peacefully trading with the British since the 1600s. After the deer skins and furs were exchanged for beads, axes and rum, the British would get

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login