Honoring his service

First responders from around the area came together last week for the funeral procession of Sergeant Brian Atkins of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office following his death on April 8. Sgt. Atkins began his career with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when he joined the detention center. Brian later transitioned to the Uniform Patrol Division, where he most recently served as the Sergeant of the Charlie Team. Pictured are members of South Carolina state troopers, the City of Pickens police department, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Clemson police department,the City of Liberty police department, the Greenville Countys Sheriff’s Office, the Pickens Rural fire department and the Pickens City fire department.

Photos courtesy Ed Leese