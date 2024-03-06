Hope on the horizon?

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Feb. 26 was a night of information gathering for Pickens city officials, including a proposal that would help save the iconic water tank overlooking Main Street that is part of the city’s branding.

The presentations that evening were for items for council “to consider at a later date,” Mayor Isaiah Scipio said.

“We don’t ever want to bring something to council and have to try to make a first reading before we’ve really looked

