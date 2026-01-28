Hot-shooting Hillcrest keeps Easley winless in region play

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Holding a 60-57 lead entering the fourth quarter of their matchup against Hillcrest, the Easley boys basketball seemed to be on its way to picking up its first region win of the season last Tuesday at home.

However, the Green Wave offense stalled down the stretch with the Rams feasting from the charity stripe to work their way back ahead. From there, Easley couldn’t muster

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login