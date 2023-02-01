House fire kills owner of iconic Mac’s Drive In

CLEMSON — Authorities are investigating a fire that killed the owner of one of Clemson’s most iconic businesses.

Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, died in the fire Friday at his home at 307 Pendleton Road in Clemson, according to a news release from Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson.

Also known as Ted or Teddy, Hunter was the owner of Mac’s Drive In on Pendleton Road. A fixture in town for nearly seven decades, Mac’s has been featured on

