How about some good news for a change?

Here are some encouraging truths filled with spiritual hope and peace. May you enjoy the Lord’s presence today. God knows: The Almighty is Omniscient and fully aware of when we are going through difficult times, our worries, fears, and even what we are thinking. Actually, He is the only one who really knows how we feel, and we can always trust that He has the perfect plan to help us. There are three answers to our prayers; yes, no, and keep waiting, so whatever the situation, we can know that He is in total control and always wants the best for us. He can make

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