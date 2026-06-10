How Flag Day got its start

Flag Day is commemorated each year in the United States on June 14. Though Flag Day is not an official federal holiday, the day remains significant nonetheless, as it traces its origins all the way back to 1777.

The Second Continental Congress formally adopted the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. That resolution noted certain characteristics of the new flag, including the alternating red and white stripes that remain part of the flag that is celebrated each June 14. The original design featured 13 stripes and 13 stars representing the 13 colonies that had declared independence from Great Britain. As the nation expanded

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