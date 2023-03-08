Hunters who harvest a tagged coyote can earn free lifetime license

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) released 16 more tagged coyotes statewide recently as part of the Coyote Harvest Incentive Program.

The program was created in 2016 by the General Assembly, which directed SCDNR to develop and implement a coyote tagging and reward program.

Annually, SCDNR traps, tags and releases four coyotes per game zone (16 total). Anyone who successfully takes and reports a tagged coyote will be rewarded with a free lifetime hunting license. The person reporting the tagged coyote has the option to designate anyone for the lifetime license such as a child, relative or friend.

For more information on the Coyote Harvest Incentive Program, visit dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/coyote/coyoteincentive.html.