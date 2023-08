I don’t know how many of you remember this, but I am actually a direct descendant of Henry VIII, king of England, 1509-47.

I laid out a very clear case for this claim in a column a couple of years ago, and despite any fake evidence to the contrary, I believe it.

I have the right to believe whatever I want as an American — except Communism and flag

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login