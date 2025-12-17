I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Most people have read or at least heard of a man named Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882). He was a literary giant in his lifetime and is still known today in many circles as “The Children’s Poet” as several schools around our nation are named in his honor. You may remember some of His original works, which include Paul Revere’s Ride, The Song of Hiawatha, and Evangeline, and was also the first American to completely translate Dante Alighieri’s Comedy. As one of the fireside writers from New England, he is regarded as the most popular poet of the nineteenth century.

On July 9, 1861, tragedy struck the Longfellow home. His wife,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login