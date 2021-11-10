In appreciation of our veterans

In honor of Pickens County’s veterans, the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office held events last week. On Saturdayn area veterans were treated to a meal, and on Sunday there was a veterans parade in downtown Liberty and a patriotic show at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center. Top: Liberty High School JROTC members prepare to the lead the parade. Above left: Melanie Ginn of the county VA office gives a gift to veteran Richard Laughlin. Above right: Martha and Jerry Laughlin enjoy the parade with Claire and Jerry Carroll. Below: A young man riding in the parade salutes the American flag. Right: the Liberty JROTC march under Old Glory.