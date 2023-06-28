Independence Day events planned across county
COUNTY — Pickens County is celebrating Independence Day with a number of events this week.
Central
Central Main Street will celebrate Independence Day from 9 a.m.-noon this Saturday, July 1, on Main Street in Central. The event will feature a bike parade, live music from Cane Creek Bluegrass Band, an apple pie contest, a red, white and beard contest and more.
Easley
The city of Easley is throwing a three-day July 4 festival featuring live music Sunday through Tuesday at Old Market Square.
