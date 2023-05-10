Infant sleep program aims to help parents, babies

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has launched a new program designed to keep infants safe while they’re sleeping.

The Infant Safe Sleep program kicked off a couple of weeks ago, according to chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson.

The program is designed to educate parents on the safest ways for their infants to sleep and gives them some equipment to help them do so.

It’s all too easy for an infant to die in their sleep from suffocation or being rolled on

