INSIDE FOOTBALL FRENZY THIS WEEK!

Daniel drops Greer for school-record 25th consecutive victory, Blue Flame take season opener over Crescent, Red Devils downs Carolina to open season with a win and Easley gets ready to face Lions in teh Green Wave season opener this Friday.

All this and so much more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, exclusively in the Pickens County Courier NOW ON SALE! Get the print edition at a grocery, drug or convenience store near you. On sale all over Pickens County!

Get your online subscription and see the entire FOOTBALL FRENZY edition here digitally or get a print subscription and have mailed to you home each week by calling us at 864-878-6391.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login